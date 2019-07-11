Win tickets to sell out Jed Mercurio talk at Harrogate Crime Writing Festival

His dramas Bodyguard and Line of Duty have gripped millions of viewers thanks to the jaw-dropping twists, labyrinthine plots and themes of internal corruption.

And now you can win two tickets to hear creator and writer, Jed Mercurio, speak at a sell-out event in Harrogate.

The screen writer is making his debut at this year’s Harrogate International Festivals’ Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on Sunday, July 21 where he will be interviewed by BBC TV presenter, Steph McGovern at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

The son of Italian immigrants, Jed worked as a junior doctor and served briefly with the RAF.

His early work, Cardiac Arrest, set in an NHS hospital, reflected his own experiences and a fascination with how members of institutions close ranks.

In Bodyguard, which shares its DNA with Line of Duty, Mercurio brought the nation to its knees in minutes as PTSD-sufferer and ex-squaddie turned police protection officer, David Budd (Richard Madden) prevented a suicide bombing on a packed train.

A role that led to a Golden Globe and put Madden into the Bond rumour mill.

Jed Mercurio is also the author of three novels - Bodies, Ascent and American Adulterer - all of which explore the dangers of institutional corruption and reckless ambition that readers will recognise as a signature of Mercurio’s TV writing.

