Wild Guide: How to stay safe wild swimming in North Yorkshire’s incredible hidden spots

Wild Swimming has become a rising trend and whilst its popularity is set to soar it is now more important than ever to access the safest ways swimmers can enjoy the unique spots found in the Yorkshire dales.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Wild Guide North East England is the latest from the best-selling Wild Guide series revealing some of Yorkshire’s best locations including neighbouring villages, campsites and what to expect from the landscape and its waters.

The Yorkshire Dales is a treasure trove of waterfalls, caves, rapids, crystal-clear streams and plunge ponds with crowds predicted to flood popular spots this summer.

Sarah Banks, author of the latest in the series spoke about safety first, she said: Don’t swim alone if possible and keep an eye out for other swimmers.

Wild Guide: How to stay safe wild swimming in North Yorkshire’s incredible hidden spots and enjoy the beautiful rivers and waterfalls in the areaWild Guide: How to stay safe wild swimming in North Yorkshire’s incredible hidden spots and enjoy the beautiful rivers and waterfalls in the area
Wild Guide: How to stay safe wild swimming in North Yorkshire’s incredible hidden spots and enjoy the beautiful rivers and waterfalls in the area
    “Cold water can be a big shock, ease your way in.

    “I prefer a beach area so you can get in gradually.

    “If you're nervous, stay close to the shore.”

    Mrs Banks has two teenage boys who enjoy jumping in, but stresses the importance of not feeling pressured.

    “I know people do but unless you are experienced it's best not to jump in.

    “The depth of water can change unexpectedly, river beds are uneven.

    “Make sure you know where your exit points are.

    “Aqua shoes are really good as Yorkshire rivers are stoney.

    “I know it’s obvious but watch what you drink in the sunshine.

    “All the comforts like having your clothes ready, a hot drink and snack.

    “Avoid swimming after heavy rain.

    “The cold water can be deceiving as you warm up and although kids are hardy, make sure they get out to have a break.

    “Just be mindful that waterfalls and gorges can pin you down and rocks are slippery.”

    From popular spots like Burnsall to less travelled locations like Hell Gill which require a more experienced swimmer whilst promising hidden waterfalls in remote locations, Mrs Banks spent 18 months researching the rivers and staying in locations off the beaten-track which she described as ‘an absolute joy’.

    She said: “It started an appetite for exploring the north of England. The North is still a hidden part of the country really, it’s special.”

    Wild Guide North East England became a best-seller and also explores woodlands, caves, sea-cliffs and dune fringed beaches.

    For more information visit: http://www.wildswimming.co.uk

