Why Harrogate Theatre rep is the best fun in the world by a leading cast member

Two the cast members of this year's Harrogate Theatre rep season, including Katy Dean, left.

Talking just before rehearsals began for the opening production – Abigail’s Party - Katy Dean admitted it would be a testing time but it was all worth it.

"I appeared in the last two reps at Harrogate Theatre so I know what I am in for.

"I’m getting nerves already but it’s a nice sort of nervousness.

"Audiences have a great time during rep but the actors also love doing it.”

It was in Autumn 2018 that Harrogate Theatre first brought repertory theatre back working in partnership with Phil&Ben Productions run by Phil Stewart and Ben Roddy, partly in a homage to the legendary White Rose Players who performed around 45 plays a year from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Katy, who has built up an impressive CV on stage since she went to the Birmingham School of Acting and the Royal Academy of Music in London, says she loved Harrogate Theatre ever since she first won a major role in its annual panto in 2011.

"Harrogate Theatre is my favourite place to work, It’s full of lovely people with very high standards.”

The third annual rep season, which runs from September 13 to October 1, will see Katy appear in Mike Leigh’s Abigail’s Party and Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight, though she does take a rest from John Godber’s Men of the World.

"Abigail’s Party is brilliant but it’s quite a hard learn. It’s people asking for drinks a lot of the time!

"The fun is in all the things that are hidden within the lines.”

Despite appearing in Emmerdale, Katy Dean still prefers theatre work to TV, the process of rehearsing and getting to know the other actors.

"Nothing is more fun than doing rep, except, maybe the Harrogate panto.

"Audiences love it and this time round they can get 20% off tickets if they book all three shows.”