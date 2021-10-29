Why Harrogate is the right town for UK's greatest comic art convention

Coming soon to Harrogate Convention Centre - Famous characters from the world of sci-fi and comic books are expected at Thought Bubble next month. (Picture by Andrew Benge)

After being forced online during lockdown last year, organisers say they are excited to be back at Harrogate Convention Centre in a few weeks’ time with what they promise will be a line-up of the “best of the best” in comic art.

Thought Bubble manager Chloe Green also explained why Harrogate and its biggest venue are the perfect place for the event.

She said: “We were in Leeds for years but we outgrew it.

“What is great about Harrogate Convention Centre is it allows us to have everything under one roof.

“Thought Bubble has 450 different exhibitors, as well as lots of other things. The convention centre is a huge space for us to play around with.

“Being a town rather than a city, Harrogate is perfect for us, too. People can walk around with Thought Bubble wristbands in Harrogate, bump into each other and get to know each other.”

So big is Thought Bubble, it tends to attract the leading Marvel, DC and 200o AD artists and writers responsible for the world’s most famous superheroes and graphic novels.

And this year’s event, which runs from November 13-14, looks set to be classic.

Chloe Green said: “The closer we get to the launch date, the more excited we get.

“It was good last year but Zoom isn’t the same as actually meeting people.

“In effect, this festival has been two years in the making.

“It feels like the best of the best. There truly is something for everyone, even people who aren’t big comic art fans.

“There’s so many highlights but there’s three, in particular, which the fans will love. There’s a Spotlight on Batman panel with the actual artists and writers. There’s also the British writer behind the resurgence of Swamp Thing and live sketching sessions where the artists give an insight into their work on a giant screen.”

Organisers of Thought Bubble are keeping their fingers crossed the pandemic does not get in the way of this great festival.

No matter what happens, they are committed to fan safety with a series of safety measures at Harrogate Convention Centre and they’ve even cancelled the usual Saturday night party.

Chloe Green said: “We have decided to go above and beyond whatever the Government rules are.

“There will be masks and Covid passports and proof of testing but there will be no party on the Saturday night.

“One thing not well known is comic art people are very sociable so, instead, we are recommending visitors go to our favourite bars in town, including Major Tom’s, Cold Bath Brewing Co and Mojo.”