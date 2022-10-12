Where can I go pumpkin picking in and around Harrogate? Here are some of the best pumpkin patches and festivals in the region

Pumpkin picking festivals are extremely popular during the autumn season and not only do they provide you with a vast field of freshly grown pumpkins, there are also plenty of activities on offer for all the family to get involved in.

Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Harrogate to go pumpkin picking…

Birchfield Family Dairies, Harrogate

There are plenty of places you can go and pick your own pumpkin in and around Harrogate this October

Most Popular

The Pumpkin Festival is underway at Birchfield Family Dairies in Summerbridge and runs until October 31.

They don’t charge an admission to the pumpkin patch, as you just pay for what you pick and pumpkins range in price from £1 to £12.

However if you wish to visit the farm animals, activities, maize maze and carving barn, this is charged at £5.95 per person, with under two’s free.

There is no need to book as you can just turn up and they are open seven days a week from 10am till 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, head to https://birchfieldicecream.co.uk/pumpkin-festival.php

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Soak up the magic of Halloween this autumn half term with thousands of pumpkins ready to be picked at Stockeld Park.

Taking place from 22 till 30 October, it is the perfect family day out and every child with a paid-for ticket, will get to choose their pumpkin for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also plenty of activities going on including the chance to explore their Enchanted Forest, taking part in their Magical Maze and much more.

Halloween is one of the most magical but also busiest periods at Stockeld Park and for this reason, it is recommended that you pre-book your ticket to ensure your place.

Tickets start from £16 and can be purchased at https://stockeldpark.co.uk/events/pumpkin-picking/

Yorkshire Pumpkins, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Lodge Farm in Cundall, Yorkshire Pumpkins is open from 10am till 4pm on 15,16 and from 20 to 30 October.

This year, they have grown even more pumpkins than before, with prices starting from £1 for the tiny ones, to £10 for ginormous ones.

Tickets must be booked in advance and cost just £1 per person, with the cost of your ticket taken off the price of your pumpkins.

As well as the pumpkins, there will be a huge bale mountain to climb, so you can get the best view of the pumpkin patch, and there will also be a rope maize, pumpkin wash, toy tractors and lots of great photo opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book tickets, visit yorkshirepumpkins.com

Spilman’s Cafe, Thirsk

There are 125,000 pumpkins across a 25 acre pumpkin patch ready to be picked at Spilman’s Pumpkin Festival in Thirsk.

The festival has been running from October 1 and runs on selected dates throughout the month including October 14, 15 and 16 and 18 till 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a mixture of ‘free’ and ‘to pay for’ activities on offer at the farm, including pumpkin carving, tractor rides, fairground rides and much more.

Tickets cost £7.50 and includes entry into the event, entrance to watch their new ‘Last Pumpkin’ musical theatre show and you will also receive a £5 voucher to spend on your pumpkins and/or activities.