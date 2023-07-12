What's On: The essential Harrogate guide to shows, gigs, comedy, exhibitions and more to see this month of July 2023

Thursday, July 13-August 4:

Coast to Coast exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 136-July 31:

A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall this weekend. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, July 13, 11.00am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guitarist Sam Rodwell performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 13, 9.00pm:

Live music with Gypsy Bill and Dell at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday & Saturday, July 14-15, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, July 14, 9.00pm:

Original blues rock music with Climate Stripes at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 14, 10.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with covers from The Blind Pig Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, July 14, 11.00am:

Summer Serenade by Arcadian Strings with guest conductor William Dutton at St James’s Church, Birstwith.

Friday, July 14, 8.00pm

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack premieres live at Harrogate Theatre featuring the UK’s most in-demand Swing-era vocalist Matt Ford.

Saturday, July 15, 11.45am-11.00pm:

Harrogate Fake Festival with six rock/pop tribute bands at the Stray, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 15, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live acoustic covers with Lee Douglas at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 15, 7.30pm:

Grease presented by Upstage Academy at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 15, 8.00pm

Harrogate Icons Silent Disco sees Jimmy’s Carrington’s and Ministry of Sound battling it out on the dance floor at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 15, 11.00am:

Pianist Thomas Kelly performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 16, 7.00pm:

Summer Serenade by Arcadian Strings with guest conductor William Dutton at St Paul’s United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Free entry.

Sunday, July 16, 9.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live four-piece rock covers band Lima Sierra at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 23, various times:

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, July 21, 10.00pm:

Live music with covers legends MFOR at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, July 21, 7.45pm:

ALANNAH Be at the Beginning at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, July 22, 8.00pm:

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre with Chris Washington, Jo Enright, Ian Moore and Martin Mor.

Thursday, July 27, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for the Music – Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28, Noon&3.30pm:

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 28, 7.30pm:

Powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Sunday, July 30, 11.00am-6.00pm:

Carnival returns to the Valley Gardens complete with a Street Parade, world music, dance stage, DJS, workshops, family fun and street food.

Friday August 4, 7.00pm,

RipleyBlues presents blues musicians Mat Walklate and Alex Haynes at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Players and Studio 3 Dance Workshop present Bring On The Music, a programme of popular song and dance, at Frazer Theatre. Knaresborough.

(Part of Feva Festival)

Sunday, August 13, 6.30pm:

RipleyBlues presents The Doghouse Doctors at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, August 24, 7.30pm:

The Wihan Quartet – Spirit of Bohemia at St Johns Church Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm: