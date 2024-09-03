What’s On listings for shows, concerts, comedy in the Harrogate district from September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thinking of going out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for September.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Until October 31:

September 6: Bob Harris and Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 5, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6:

Live music with the Dogshark Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 7, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 7-21:

Emerson Mayes: Return to the Land exhibition at Watermark Gallery, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Sunday, September 8, 3pm:

Live music with the Climate Stripes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-28:

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Friday, September 27:

Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Friday October 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.