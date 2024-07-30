What’s On listings for Harrogate area this weekend in August and September
Until August 11:
Explore Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal through the eyes of one of the north's leading landscape artists this summer. 'A Landscape Painter's Perspective' is a new art exhibition by Peter M. Hicks. The exhibition is open daily in Fountains Mill and the Tabernacle by Studley Lake in the Water Garden.
Throughout the school holidays:
Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water garden/events for a full timetable and more information.
Until August 31:
Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.
Until September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, August 1, 9pm:
Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, August 2, 9pm:
Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, August 2, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, August 3, 2pm:
Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Saturday, August 3, 10am:
Knaresborough Artisan Market at Knaresborough Castle. Until 3pm.
Saturday, August 3, 2pm:
All-day music festival outdoors til late featuring MFOR and more at the Yorkshire Hussar, Markington, near Ripon.
Sunday, August 4, 12pm:
Ripon Wilfrid's Folk Club 5th Mini Music Festival with live music in the garden of St Wilfrid's Community Centre, Ripon.
Sunday, August 4, 6pm:
Live music with Leo Hicks at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, August 4, 9pm:
Classic rock and pop with The Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, August 14, 7.15pm:
Feva Festival presents live music with Chequered Past at Knaresborough WMC.
Friday, August 16, 7.30pm:
Feva Festival presents Status Faux at King James's School, Knaresborough.
Saturday, August 17, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, August 30, 8pm:
Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:
Duo Dorado play music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.
Friday, September 6, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents Bob Harris and Colin Hall discussing the songs the Beatles gave away at at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, September 6, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:
George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.
Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.
Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:
Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.
Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:
Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.
Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:
Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:
PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:
Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 21, 1pm:
Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.
