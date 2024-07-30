What’s On listings for Harrogate area this weekend in August and September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fancy seeing a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening over the next seven days and into early September.

Until August 11:

Explore Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal through the eyes of one of the north's leading landscape artists this summer. 'A Landscape Painter's Perspective' is a new art exhibition by Peter M. Hicks. The exhibition is open daily in Fountains Mill and the Tabernacle by Studley Lake in the Water Garden.

Throughout the school holidays:

August 3: Artjst Dan Baldwin at RedHouse, Harrogate.

Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water garden/events for a full timetable and more information.

Until August 31:

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 1, 9pm:

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 2, 9pm:

Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 2, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Dave Speight at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, August 3, 2pm:

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 3, 10am:

Knaresborough Artisan Market at Knaresborough Castle. Until 3pm.

Saturday, August 3, 2pm:

All-day music festival outdoors til late featuring MFOR and more at the Yorkshire Hussar, Markington, near Ripon.

Sunday, August 4, 12pm:

Ripon Wilfrid's Folk Club 5th Mini Music Festival with live music in the garden of St Wilfrid's Community Centre, Ripon.

Sunday, August 4, 6pm:

Live music with Leo Hicks at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 4, 9pm:

Classic rock and pop with The Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, August 14, 7.15pm:

Feva Festival presents live music with Chequered Past at Knaresborough WMC.

Friday, August 16, 7.30pm:

Feva Festival presents Status Faux at King James's School, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 17, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Duo Dorado play music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Bob Harris and Colin Hall discussing the songs the Beatles gave away at at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm: