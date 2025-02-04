What’s On in the Harrogate district this weekend and beyond in February 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:10 BST
Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in February and spring 2025.

Thursday, February 6, 6.30pm:

The Stellar Anderson Project album launch at The Taproom. Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:

February 7: Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.placeholder image
February 7: Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 7, 9pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live music with five-piece female-fronted blues and roots band Dirty Ruby at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:

Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:

Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 8, 9pm:

Live music with Jaw plus Ember at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra's Spring Concert at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate including Beethoven’s violin concerto.

Saturday February 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate’s Saint John Fisher Catholic High School in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:

Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story at Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, February 8, 8pm:

The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Sunday, February 9, 11am:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents violin prodigy Leia Zhu playing Bach, Prokofiev and Wieniawski at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, February 12-15, 7.45pm:

Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Living Meaningfully with Oliver Burkeman, Dr Alex Box and Prof Louise Mullany at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 6.45pm:

Dead Northern presents iconic 1980s movie My Bloody Valentine! at Starling Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlos Pons Guerra presents operatic dance drama Mariposa at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 15, 12.00pm:

Tiny & Tall Production presents The Detective Dog at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

From Saturday, February 15-March 21, 2pm:

108 Fine Art presents For the Love of Dance & Theatre sculpture and paintings by Andrian Melka and Selina Thorp at 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 15, 7.30pm:

Pianists Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Andréa Nemecz perform Mozart and Holst at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 15, 8pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Matt Richardson, Louise Young and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 15, 8pm:

Rural Arts Theatre Production presents Miss Lindsay’s Secret at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets from the Village Hall Café or via https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on

Sunday, February 16, 7.30pm:

The Elvis Years at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, February 19-22, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Godber’s Do I Love You at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Wednesday February 19, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club Guest Night with Joe Topping and James Mitchell at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate

Wednesday, February 19, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents our February Quiz at St Roberts Club, Robert St. Non members welcome - £2 pp, teams of 6 max.

Saturday, February 22, 11am:

Fideri Fidera presents Ugg ‘n’ Ogg and The World’s First Dogg at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Saturday, February 22, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, February 23, 6.30pm:

Lynton Academy Presents Showtime 25 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 26, 6.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Doctor Zhivago at the Odeon, Harrogate.

Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £10 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy club with Dan Nightingale, Mickey P Kerr and more at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 2, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:

Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Related topics:HarrogateHarrogate TheatreHarrogate Odeon
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice