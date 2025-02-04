What’s On in the Harrogate district this weekend and beyond in February 2025

Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in February and spring 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, February 6, 6.30pm:

The Stellar Anderson Project album launch at The Taproom. Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:

February 7: Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 7, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with five-piece female-fronted blues and roots band Dirty Ruby at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:

Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:

Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 8, 9pm:

Live music with Jaw plus Ember at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra's Spring Concert at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate including Beethoven’s violin concerto.

Saturday February 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate’s Saint John Fisher Catholic High School in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:

Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story at Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, February 8, 8pm:

The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Sunday, February 9, 11am:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents violin prodigy Leia Zhu playing Bach, Prokofiev and Wieniawski at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, February 12-15, 7.45pm:

Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Living Meaningfully with Oliver Burkeman, Dr Alex Box and Prof Louise Mullany at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 6.45pm:

Dead Northern presents iconic 1980s movie My Bloody Valentine! at Starling Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Pons Guerra presents operatic dance drama Mariposa at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 15, 12.00pm:

Tiny & Tall Production presents The Detective Dog at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

From Saturday, February 15-March 21, 2pm:

108 Fine Art presents For the Love of Dance & Theatre sculpture and paintings by Andrian Melka and Selina Thorp at 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 15, 7.30pm:

Pianists Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Andréa Nemecz perform Mozart and Holst at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 15, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Matt Richardson, Louise Young and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 15, 8pm:

Rural Arts Theatre Production presents Miss Lindsay’s Secret at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets from the Village Hall Café or via https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on

Sunday, February 16, 7.30pm:

The Elvis Years at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, February 19-22, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Godber’s Do I Love You at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Wednesday February 19, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club Guest Night with Joe Topping and James Mitchell at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate

Wednesday, February 19, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents our February Quiz at St Roberts Club, Robert St. Non members welcome - £2 pp, teams of 6 max.

Saturday, February 22, 11am:

Fideri Fidera presents Ugg ‘n’ Ogg and The World’s First Dogg at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Saturday, February 22, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, February 23, 6.30pm:

Lynton Academy Presents Showtime 25 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 26, 6.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Doctor Zhivago at the Odeon, Harrogate.

Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £10 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy club with Dan Nightingale, Mickey P Kerr and more at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 2, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:

Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.