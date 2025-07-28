What’s On guide to shows comedy and events in Harrogate area in August 2025

Thinking of going out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, July 24-August 30: Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 24-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 31, 12pm: Fun for Little Ones - A Tribute to Ms Rachel at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, August 3 - Shout Out to the 60s at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, July 31, 7.30pm: Kairos Productions presents Something’s Wrong - by Naail Ishaq at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, July 31, 9pm: Live music with the Drop Leg Steppers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 1, 9pm: Live music with the Ashley Sherlock Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 1, 10pm: Live music with Hobo Chic at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 2, 9pm: Live music with 8085 Revolt with All I Live For at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 2, 9pm: Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 3, 11am: Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

Sunday, August 3, noon: Wilfrid's Folk Club presents Mini Music Festival in the garden of St Wilfrid’s Church and Community Centre, Ripon.

Sunday, August 3, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Music presents Shout Out to the 60s at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, August 3, 7pm: Live music with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 3, 3pm: Live music with The Lowells at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 3, 6pm: Live music with Little Wonder at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 3, 9pm: Live music with the Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm: Summer Celebrity Concert - The Wihan Quartet at St John’s Church, Sharow.

Friday, August 8-17: Feva festival presents various events at various venues in Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 9, 7.30pm: Knaresborough FEVA Festival presents Bliss Anniversary Concert with Matt Secombe, the great grandson of Sir Arthur Bliss and the grandson of Sir Harry Secombe at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 15,7.30pm: Modern Scottish film music with Malin Lewis plus Sally Simpson (fiddle) and Ali Hutton (guitar) at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, August 22, 8.30pm: Live music with Johnny Skinner and Steve Mosby at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 23, 9am: Ripon City Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, August 30, 7pm: Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, noon: Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.

Tuesday, September 2-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents BBC R2 Folk award-winning vocal quartet The Furrow Collective at North Stainley Village Hall.

Friday, September 12, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival present ZRI – Love Mania and Mayhem at St Johns Church Sharow, Ripon.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.