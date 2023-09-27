What’s On guide to Harrogate district gigs, theatre, films and events this weekend and into October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

Thursday, September 28-October 31:

An Evening with Arthur Smith at Harrogate Theatre on October 3. (Picture Jim Moran)

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 28, 8.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

Friday, September 29, 9.00pm:

Live music with Ramblin Preachers at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

Duncan MacFarlane & Anne Brivonese & Singers’ Night at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon.

Tickets ailor[email protected], from Ticketsource or The Little Ripon Bookshop

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Rob Rouse, Steve Harris and more at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, October 1, 4.00pm:

Trackside Sessions at the Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate with local folk legends, Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett plus James Mitchell.

Sunday, October 1, 7.00pm:

Live music with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

Full programme at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Monday, October 2, 1.00pm:

Wesley Centre Concerts presents Elisabeth Brauss (piano) playing music by Schubert and Schumann.

Tickets £10 unreserved at the door.

Wednesday, October 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate.

Tours at 11am and 2pm to be booked at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

Voces Seraphorum present In Remembrance at West Park United Reformed Church, West Park, Harrogate.

Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, October 7, 8.30pm:

Live music with the Lightning Threads + The Milk Lizards at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Details via email [email protected]

Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm:

BANFF Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:

Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Thursday October 19-Sunday, October 22:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

November 11:

Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.