What’s On guide to Harrogate district gigs, theatre, films and events this weekend and into October

Thinking of going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to shows and events for September and October.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST- 3 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

Thursday, September 28-October 31:

An Evening with Arthur Smith at Harrogate Theatre on October 3. (Picture Jim Moran)An Evening with Arthur Smith at Harrogate Theatre on October 3. (Picture Jim Moran)
An Evening with Arthur Smith at Harrogate Theatre on October 3. (Picture Jim Moran)
    Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, September 28, 8.00pm:

    Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

    Friday, September 29, 9.00pm:

    Live music with Ramblin Preachers at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    Duncan MacFarlane & Anne Brivonese & Singers’ Night at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon.

    Tickets ailor[email protected], from Ticketsource or The Little Ripon Bookshop

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Rob Rouse, Steve Harris and more at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

    Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

    Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

    Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, October 1, 4.00pm:

    Trackside Sessions at the Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate with local folk legends, Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett plus James Mitchell.

    Sunday, October 1, 7.00pm:

    Live music with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

    Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

    Full programme at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

    Monday, October 2, 1.00pm:

    Wesley Centre Concerts presents Elisabeth Brauss (piano) playing music by Schubert and Schumann.

    Tickets £10 unreserved at the door.

    Wednesday, October 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:

    Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate.

    Tours at 11am and 2pm to be booked at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

    Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

    Voces Seraphorum present In Remembrance at West Park United Reformed Church, West Park, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

    Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, October 7, 8.30pm:

    Live music with the Lightning Threads + The Milk Lizards at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:

    York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Details via email [email protected]

    Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm:

    BANFF Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:

    Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

    Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

    The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

    Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

    Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

    Thursday October 19-Sunday, October 22:

    Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

    Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

    Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

    Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

    Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    November 11:

    Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

    Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

