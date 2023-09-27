What’s On guide to Harrogate district gigs, theatre, films and events this weekend and into October
and live on Freeview channel 276
September and October:
Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.
Thursday, September 28-October 31:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 28, 8.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.
Friday, September 29, 9.00pm:
Live music with Ramblin Preachers at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:
Duncan MacFarlane & Anne Brivonese & Singers’ Night at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon.
Tickets ailor[email protected], from Ticketsource or The Little Ripon Bookshop
Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:
A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Rob Rouse, Steve Harris and more at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:
Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:
Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, October 1, 4.00pm:
Trackside Sessions at the Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate with local folk legends, Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett plus James Mitchell.
Sunday, October 1, 7.00pm:
Live music with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:
Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.
Full programme at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Monday, October 2, 1.00pm:
Wesley Centre Concerts presents Elisabeth Brauss (piano) playing music by Schubert and Schumann.
Tickets £10 unreserved at the door.
Wednesday, October 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:
Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate.
Tours at 11am and 2pm to be booked at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us
Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:
Voces Seraphorum present In Remembrance at West Park United Reformed Church, West Park, Harrogate.
Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:
Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 7, 8.30pm:
Live music with the Lightning Threads + The Milk Lizards at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:
York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Details via email [email protected]
Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm:
BANFF Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:
Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.
Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:
The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.
Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.
Thursday October 19-Sunday, October 22:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.
Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:
Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:
Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
November 11:
Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe