What’s On guide to Harrogate district events for gigs, theatre, films and more for September and October 2023

Thursday, August 31-September 30:

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 31-October:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The classic music of Pink Floyd this Sunday at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Most Popular

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 31-September 30:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

August, September, October:

Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

Thursday, August 31, 9.00pm:

Live music with Stax at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 31, 7.00pm:

New EP launch with Makk at Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate.

Friday, September 1, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day with guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit www. royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Friday, September 1, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 2, 2.30pm:

Music at Junction 50's free concert with afternoon tea at Baldersby St James Church with renowned folk vocalist Ainsley Hamill with Mary Reid on harp.

More details from [email protected]

Saturday, September 2, 8:30pm:

Saturday Showcase with Pips + Handsome Liars at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm:

Cocktails with Joyce Grenfell at St Johns Church, Sharow, near Ripon.

Sunday, September 3, 3.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live soul and funk covers with The Soul Persuaders at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 3, 6.30pm:

Open Mic with The Scottish Folk Singer at The Worlds End, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm:

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 5, 7.30pm:

Duo Diez at St Andrews Church Kirkby Malzeard.

Wednesday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society screening of Bridge on the River Kwai at the Odeon in support of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9:

Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday Sept 9th.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm-7.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trackside Sessions live music at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate with Biz Denton, Oliver Pinder, Sam Jayne and Makk.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 28, 8.00pm:

Really Funny Comey Club at Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues,

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm: