What’s On guide to great gigs, theatre, films and events in the Harrogate district this weekend and the rest of October
September and October:
Ripon International Festival presents a variety of virtuoso international musicians in a cross-section of venues.
Thursday, October 5-October 31:
Love And Light - The Deluxe Editions by Dan Baldwin at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate, part of the group exhibition Infinite Nature.
Thursday, September 28-October 31:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Friday, October 6:
Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man at Harrogate Theatre.
Part of Harrogate Comedy Festival.
Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:
Radio GaGa 2023 Queen Tribute at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:
Voces Seraphorum present In Remembrance at West Park United Reformed Church, West Park, Harrogate.
Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:
Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm:
Toyah and Roberts Sunday Lunch with Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 7, noon:
Book signing with author LK Pang (Moat Hill Hall) at Castlegate Books, Market Place, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 7:
Harrogate Theatre Choir presents ‘We Sing, You Give, a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine, at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 7, 9.00pm:
Guitarist Mississippi MacDonald at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 7, 8.30pm:
Live music with the Lightning Threads + The Milk Lizards at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:
York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Details via email [email protected]
Monday, October 9, 7.30pm:
Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm:
BANFF Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.
Friday, October 13-Sunday, October 15:
Harrogate Music Weekender live music at venues including The Yorkshire Hotel, the Crown Hotel and The Den bar in Harrogate.
Saturday, October 14, 8.00pm:
Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:
Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.
Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:
The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.
Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm:
Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Tuesday, October 17, 7.30pm:
Most Haunted Live – with Yvette Fielding at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Shakespeare in Love at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.
Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:
Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:
Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm:
Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:
Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.
Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.
Saturday, November 11, 7.00pm:
Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe