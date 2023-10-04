News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

What’s On guide to great gigs, theatre, films and events in the Harrogate district this weekend and the rest of October

Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide for the next week and later in October.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST- 3 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents a variety of virtuoso international musicians in a cross-section of venues.

Thursday, October 5-October 31:

Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre on October 9.Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre on October 9.
Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre on October 9.
Most Popular

    Love And Light - The Deluxe Editions by Dan Baldwin at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate, part of the group exhibition Infinite Nature.

    Thursday, September 28-October 31:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 6:

    Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man at Harrogate Theatre.

    Part of Harrogate Comedy Festival.

    Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

    Radio GaGa 2023 Queen Tribute at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

    Voces Seraphorum present In Remembrance at West Park United Reformed Church, West Park, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 6, 7.30pm:

    Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm:

    Toyah and Roberts Sunday Lunch with Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 7, noon:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Book signing with author LK Pang (Moat Hill Hall) at Castlegate Books, Market Place, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, October 7:

    Harrogate Theatre Choir presents ‘We Sing, You Give, a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine, at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.

    Saturday, October 7, 9.00pm:

    Guitarist Mississippi MacDonald at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 7, 8.30pm:

    Live music with the Lightning Threads + The Milk Lizards at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Details via email [email protected]

    Monday, October 9, 7.30pm:

    Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre.

    Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm:

    BANFF Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

    Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

    Friday, October 13-Sunday, October 15:

    Harrogate Music Weekender live music at venues including The Yorkshire Hotel, the Crown Hotel and The Den bar in Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 14, 8.00pm:

    Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

    Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

    The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

    Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm:

    Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Tuesday, October 17, 7.30pm:

    Most Haunted Live – with Yvette Fielding at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Shakespeare in Love at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22:

    Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

    Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

    Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

    Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm:

    Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:

    Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.

    Tickets: https://www.steveholbrook.co.uk/pages/

    Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.

    Saturday, November 11, 7.00pm:

    Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

    Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Related topics:Harrogate TheatreKnaresborough