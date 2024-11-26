What’s On guide to gigs, shows, comedies and films in Harrogate area in November and December

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the next few weeks.

Until December 24:

Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 21:

November 29: Atom Heart Floyd at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until January 5, 2025:

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 28, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 28, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club presents Seann Walsh, Scott Bennett and Isma Almas at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday. November 29, 9pm:

Live reggae with Drop Leg Steppers plus Mutual Subjects at Major Tom's, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Friday, November 29, 7.30pm:

Atom Heart Floyd plays the music of Pink Floyd at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 30, 5.15pm:

The Harrogate Finzi Festival presents Finzi’s song cycles Oh Fair To See and Till Earth Outwears plus music by Elgar and Haydn at Wesley Chapel, Harrogate.

Tickets are available at https://www.tixtree.com/e/harrogate-finzi-festival-d40a1a182ebb

Saturday, November 30, 9pm:

Live music with Xander and the Peace Pirates at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 30, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society and Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Handel’s The Messiah at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 30, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with Kyla Brox at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, December 1:

Launch of Knaresborough Christmouse Trail with trail maps from Ye Olde Chemist Shoppe, Market Place, Knaresborough.

Sunday, December 1, 6pm:

Live music with Leo Hick at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 1, 3pm:

The Harrogate Finzi Festival presents Finzi’s Five Bagatelles for clarinet and piano, Introit and Elegy for violin and piano plus Beethoven and Chopin at Wesley Chapel, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 1, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Chinatown (15 | USA) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome.

Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Christmas Carol Concert by Candlelight for Macmillan Cancer Charity at Ripon Cathedral.

Wednesday, December 4, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen - David Hockney at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:

A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, December 6, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Ed Aczel, Stephanie Laing and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7, 9pm:

Live rock music with Hell Fire Jack plus Pips at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 7, 1pm:

The Minskip Christmas Gift Fayre followed by the Boroughbridge Love Pop Choir’s Christmas Concert (4pm) at St John’s Church, Minskip near Boroughbridge.

Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:

Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7-January 9:

Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 6pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:

Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:

The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 15, 3.30pm:

Christmas Music and Readings with Yorkshire Chamber Choir Voces Seraphorum at Nidd Church, Nidd.

Monday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Lunana - A Yak in the Classroom (PG | Bhutan) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome.

Thursday, December 19, 8pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, December 30,11am:

Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre. Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4.30pm.