What's on guide to events, gigs, comedy, films in the Harrogate district this weekend and February
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friday, February 16, 7pm:
All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 17, 10pm:
Live acoustic set with Captain & The Bear & The Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 17, 12pm:
The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, February 18, 3pm:
Live music from Captain & The Bear & The Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday February 18, 11am:
The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Stewart Lee – Basic Lee at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, February 19, 10am-4pm:
Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.
To book tour, visit https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us
Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:
Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:
Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:
Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 24, 2-4pm:
For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 24, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:
Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:
Carmen performed by The Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:
Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.Wednesday, February 28, 7.30pm:
Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 29, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, March 3, Noon:
Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:
Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.
Sunday, March 3, 11am:
Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.
Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:
Friday, March 15, 7pm:
Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.