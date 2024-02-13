What's on guide to events, gigs, comedy, films in the Harrogate district this weekend and February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friday, February 16, 7pm:

All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 17, 10pm:

February 22: Berwins Salon North at Crown Hotel, Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Live acoustic set with Captain & The Bear & The Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, February 18, 3pm:

Live music from Captain & The Bear & The Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday February 18, 11am:

The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Stewart Lee – Basic Lee at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 19, 10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.

To book tour, visit https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:

Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:

Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24, 2-4pm:

For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:

Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Carmen performed by The Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.Wednesday, February 28, 7.30pm:

Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 3, Noon:

Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:

Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

Sunday, March 3, 11am:

Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

Friday, March 15, 7pm:

Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.