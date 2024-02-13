News you can trust since 1836
What's on guide to events, gigs, comedy, films in the Harrogate district this weekend and February

Going out to see a show, event or concert this weekend in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in February and March 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT
Friday, February 16, 7pm:

All Revved Up - Meatloaf Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 17, 10pm:

February 22: Berwins Salon North at Crown Hotel, Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)February 22: Berwins Salon North at Crown Hotel, Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)
    Live acoustic set with Captain & The Bear & The Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

    The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, February 18, 3pm:

    Live music from Captain & The Bear & The Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday February 18, 11am:

    The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Stewart Lee – Basic Lee at Harrogate Theatre.

    Monday, February 19, 10am-4pm:

    Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.

    To book tour, visit https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

    Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24, 2pm-7.30pm:

    Blackeyed Theatre presents Oh What a Lovely War 60th anniversary tour at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

    Berwins Salon North presents a night of entertainment and inspiration with three expert guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 22, 7.45pm:

    Gamble at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, February 23, 7pm:

    Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

    Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

    The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, February 24, 2-4pm:

    For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Sunday, February 25, 1pm-6pm:

    Chatsworth Dance presents Love to Dance 8 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

    Carmen performed by The Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

    Monthly solo residency with singer-keyboardist Dan Burnett at The Tannin Level, Harrogate.Wednesday, February 28, 7.30pm:

    Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 29, 7pm:

    Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 1, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, March 3, Noon:

    Live music sessions first Sunday of the month at Major Tom’s bar, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 9, 8.30pm:

    Live covers with Hobo Chic (with Brandon Symonds) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Theatre Choir’s Spring concert The Sound of Musicals at Boroughbridge Methodist Church.

    Sunday, March 3, 11am:

    Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

    Friday, March 15, 7.45pm:

    Friday, March 15, 7pm:

    Rooster's Unplugged presents Chris Helme (Seahorses) + Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Rachel Stockdale presents Fat Chance at Harrogate Theatre in association with Northern Stage.

