What's on guide to concerts, comedy, films and more in Harrogate district in April 2024

Thursday, April 11, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North returns to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with TED-style talks designed to challenge your perceptions and change your life for the better.

Friday, April 12, 9pm:

April 13: Feast of Fiddles at Masham Town Hall. (Picture Neil King)

Live music with award-winning blues-rock guitarist Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 13-May 10:

Through the Wilderness exhibition with Norman Adams & Barbara Braithwaite at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 13, 7.30pm:

Feast of Fiddles 30th Anniversary Spring Tour at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, April 13, 7.30pm:

The Ilkley Chamber Orchestra’s wind ensemble will be performing works from Dvorak, Gounod and Mozart at All Saints Church, Ripley, near Harrogate.

Saturday, April 13, 7pm:

Harrogate Choir Festival at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 14, 11am

Virtuoso violinist Hyeyoon Park performs with pianist Zlata Chochieva at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Wednesday, April 17-20:

Sister Act the Musical at Harrogate Theatre. 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Wednesday, April 17, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Findlay Napier, one of Scotland's most loved singer-songwriters, at Rooster's Brewery. Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents as part of its Classic Cinema Season North by Northwest (A | 1959 | USA ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Wednesday, April 17, 7pm:

Bishop Monkton Local History Group event about the disappeared railway lines at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 19-May 20:

The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, April 19, 10am-4pm:

Royal Hall Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm. Book at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/#visit-us

Saturday, April 20, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Bob Chilcott’s Circlesong and Walking the Red Road at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 20, 7pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra with young international pianist Roelof Temmingh perform Ravel and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets from Harrogate Theatre box office and the Little Ripon Bookshop.

Saturday, April 20, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents Katey Brooks in the upstairs room at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Ollie West and the Wildflowers at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, April 23, 7.30pm:

Smash hit comedy Six Chick Flicks at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 24, 7.30pm:

Scarred for Life: Folk Horror Special at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 24-27:

The Mechanicals at Harrogate Studio Theatre. 2.30pm & 7.45pm.

Friday, April 26, 7.30pm:

The Hound of the Baskervilles – A Radio Play Live on Stage at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 26-27, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Community Theatre presents Clement Attlee: A modest little man at St Robert's Club, Harrogate.

Saturday April 27, 7.30pm:

Tewit Youth Band an concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Entry £9 - pay at the door.

Saturday, April 27, 2pm-3pm:

The Spa Town Ukes’ musical fundraiser for Saint Michael’s Hospice at Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 28, 2.30pm: