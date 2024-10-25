What’s On: Gigs, comedy, theatre and events in Harrogate district October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in October.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until October 26:

Echoes of Africa exhibition featuring Joash Woodrow, Alexander Adams and Jasper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until October 28:

October 26: Robert Lindsay at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024. Various acts at various venues.

Until October 31:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 24, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 24-26, 7.30pm:

Harrogate St. Andrews Players presents Grease at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, October 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Lucy Beaumont Live at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 24, 7.30pm:

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25, 9pm:

Live music with Blue Dog Hooch at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25,7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Theatre Music presents award winning Celtic Folk Rock Band, Gaelforce at at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:

Live music with Hot Soles plus Jake Pattinson at The Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. Free gig - pay as you feel.

Friday, October 25, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:

Social Music Night plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 26, 2pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents An Audience with Robert Lindsay at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 26, 7.30pm:

Jon Ronson’s Psychopath Night 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 26, 7.30pm:

Comedian Robin Morgan’s Spark tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, October 27, 4pm:

Swan Lake – Imperial Classic Ballet at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, October 28, 7.30pm:

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gigspanner Big Band at Masham Town Hall.Tickets https://wegottickets.com/mashamtownhall

Tuesday, October 29, 6.45pm:

An Evening of Clairvoyance with Medium Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.

Tuesday, October 29, 8pm:

The Puppini Sisters’ 20th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Theatre

Tuesday, October 29, 11am:

Fidget Theatre presents Football Freddie at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Wednesday, October 30, 7.30pm:

Tribute band Dire Streets at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 31, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy Club with Shooting Stars' Angelos Epithemiou at at The Taproom, Roosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 31, 7.30pm:

The Carpenters Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre’s Comedy Club’s 10th anniversary show with Nick Helm, John Robertson, Lauren Pattison and Carl Jones at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Gee Atherton – Hold Fast at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm:

Australian Pink Floyd 2024 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm:

From Gold to Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, November 2, 8pm:

An evening of classic rock and pop covers with Chris Bannister at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Sunday, November 3, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4’s hit show Dick and Angel: Forever Home at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, November 4, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Perfect Days (PG | Japan) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Wednesday, November 6, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen – John Singer Sargent: Fashion & Swagger at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.

Saturday, November 9, 2pm:

108 Fine Art's presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate. Until December 21.

Saturday, November 9, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vocalis presents Reflective Music for Remembrance including Herbert Howells’ Requiem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society presents Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana plus Elgar, Parry, Rutter and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert including Grieg, Wagner and Beethoven at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 17, 2pm:

Nicola Mills presents Opera for the People at Masham Town Hall. (Rerranged from October 13).

Monday, November 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Gagarine (PG | France) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome.