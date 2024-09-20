What’s On for shows concerts comedy in Harrogate district in September and October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for September and October.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until September 28:

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until September 29:

September 20 - Beverley Knight at Harrogate Convention Centre.

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until September 30:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aesthetica presents Power and Identity - Five films by five female filmmakers at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until October 31:

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 19, 9pm:

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Louise Thomson – Harp 2024 at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard.

Friday, September 20, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Leeds City Stompers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Comedian Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 20, 7-9pm:

Style Workshop with LouLou Storey at Horticap, Bluecoat Wood, Otley Road, Harrogate.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm:

Beverley Knight in concert at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 7pm/9/30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 22, 3pm:

Live music with Fireball at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees 2024 at the Roiyal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.30pm:

Yotam Ottolenghi – The Comfort Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, September 24-28, 7.30pm:

John Godber’s Perfect Pitch at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, September 24, 2pm/7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society presents Harrogate on Film at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome. Book at https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Friday, September 27:

Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Friday October 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions presents legendary producer Ken Scott in person on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 10, 7pm:

Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 6pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 10am:

The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.

Sunday, October 13, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.