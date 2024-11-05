What’s On for gigs, shows, comedies and films in Harrogate area in November 2024

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on for November.

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on for November:

Until December 21:

108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

November 9: Vocalis at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Until January 5, 2025:

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Friday, November 8, 9pm:

Classic rock covers with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, November 8, 7pm:

Live Two Tone music with Special Kinda Madness at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 9, 7pm:

Vocalis presents Reflective Music for Remembrance including Herbert Howells’ Requiem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 10, 9pm:

Live with blues and Americana with Pistol Pete Wearn and Olly Parry at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 10, 7.30pm:

The Drifters live at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 14, 7.30pm:

The season finale of Berwins Salon North brings at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, November 15, 11am:

Tina Shingler talks about her book Hair Apparent - A Voyage Around My Roots at Ripon library.

Friday, November 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents RAF WW2 film The King’s Machine at the Bilton Club.

Friday, November 15, 7.30pm:

Bellowhead 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 16, 7.15pm:

The Harrogate Cheltenham Club presents Michael Lowcock and Ian Smith playing soul and R&B for Harrogate branch of Parkinsons UK at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society presents Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana plus Elgar, Parry, Rutter and more at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert including Grieg, Wagner and Beethoven at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, November 17, 2pm:

Nicola Mills presents Opera for the People at Masham Town Hall. (Rearranged from October 13).

Monday, November 18, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Gagarine (PG | France) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Friday, November 22, 7.30pm:

Live music with Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 23, 7.30pm:

Tom As Usual performs the music of Tom Jones at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 23, 3pm:

Magnificat – Harrogate Choral Society with the National Festival Orchestra conducted by David Lawrence at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 27-January 19:

Magical family panto Beauty and the Beast at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, November 27, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Battle of Britain film The King’s Machine at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free entry.

Wednesday, November 27, 7.30pm:

Scummy Mummies – Christmas Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate,

Thursday, November 28, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club presents Seann Walsh, Scott Bennett and Isma Almas at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, November 29, 7.30pm:

Atom Heart Floyd plays the music of Pink Floyd at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 30, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with Kyla Brox at Ripley Town Hall. Sold out.

Sunday, December 1, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, December 2, 7.30pm:

Christmas Carol Concert by Candlelight for Macmillan Cancer Charity at Ripon Cathedral.

Wednesday, December 4-Dec 7:

A Christmas Carol at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 7.30pm:

Elvis - The If I Can Dream Tour at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, December 7-January 9:

Touch Tour audio described show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, December 7, 6pm:

The Harrogate Christmas Concert 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 13, 7.30pm:

Re-Take That 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm:

The Unthanks In Winter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 17, 8pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 14, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Justin Moorhouse and more at Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 21 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.