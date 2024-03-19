What’s On for concerts, comedy, films and events in Harrogate and district March and April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday, March 21-April:

For the Love of Art exhibition with lifelong collections by artists Paul Wager and Laimonis Mierins at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 21, 9pm:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March 27 - Comedian Dom Joly at Harrogate Theatre.

Most Popular

Live music with Bang Bang at Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 21-23, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Phoenix Players present The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 2.30pm.

Friday, March 22, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some Guys Have All the Luck (The Rod Stewart Story) at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, March 22, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents live music from hot guitarist Paul Rose at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, March 22, 8pm:

The Harrogate Soul Lounge at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 3pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acoustic Covers with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 9pm:

Pop Punk Goes 80s charity night with Vice City Radio at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society perform Gabriel Faure’s Requiem at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate

Sunday, March 24, 8pm:

Count Arthur Strong – ‘and it’s goodnight from him’ show at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 24, 7.30pm:

Bowie Live at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 24, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Lyford & The North at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 24, 11am:

Prize-winning pianist Clare Hammond performs Romantic works for piano at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Monday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Professor Alice Roberts: Crypt at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 27, 7.30pm:

Dom Joly – Conspiracy Tourist Tour 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 27-28, 7.15pm:

Vocalis performs J S Bach’s Mass in B Minor in St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with The Choir of St Peter's Church and the Harrogate Bach Players, including soloist Heather Lowe (mezzo-soprano).

Wednesday, March 27, 10.30am:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storyteller Rod Campbell presents Dear Zoo at Harrogate Theatre. Also 1.30pm.

Saturday, March 30, 11am:

Sooty – The 75th Birthday Spectacular at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 2.30pm.

Saturday, March 30, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Hal Cruttenden, Jenny Hart and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 30, 7pm:

Greaves & Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Sold out.

Wednesday, April 3, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Aggers at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 14, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legends of Mowtown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. (Sold Out)

Saturday, April 6, 9pm:

Saturday Showcase presents two heavy and original rock bands Tempt The Mage and Damp from Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Road.

Saturday, April 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall. (Sold out)

Thursday, April 11, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North returns to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with TED-style talks designed to challenge your perceptions and change your life for the better.

Sunday, April 14, 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtuoso violinist Hyeyoon Park performs with pianist Zlata Chochieva at the Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Thursday, April 18, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, April23, 7.30pm: