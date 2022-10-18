What is there to do for families and children this October half term across the Harrogate district?

But half term can also be a stressful time for parents and carers who have to keep the little ones entertained for a week.

Also with Halloween on October 31, there are plenty of things to do whether it’s pumpkin picking or taking part in a spooky trail.

To make it that little bit easier, here is a list of activities that you can do this half term across the region...

There are plenty of activities taking place across the Harrogate district this October half-term

Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival

The Pumpkin Festival is underway at Birchfield Family Dairies in Summerbridge and runs until October 31.

They don’t charge an admission to the pumpkin patch, as you just pay for what you pick and pumpkins range in price from £1 to £12.

However if you wish to visit the farm animals, activities, maize maze and carving barn, this is charged at £5.95 per person, with under two’s free.

There is no need to book as you can just turn up and they are open seven days a week from 10am till 4pm.

For more information, visit https://birchfieldicecream.co.uk/pumpkin-festival.php

Creepy Castle Spooktastic Halloween Trail

The new Creepy Castle Spooktastic Halloween trail is arriving at Knaresborough Castle this half-term.

Along the way, you will see wizard magic shows, spooky characters, face painting, stories in the castle and more spooky surprises.

Tickets are just £3.75 per person, with under 2’s free, and available from 3pm till 8pm from 27 till 29 October.

To book, visit www.horticulturalnursery.com/events

Harrogate Indoor Funfair

With jaw-dropping rides and amazing inflatables for all ages, the Harrogate Indoor Funfair returns to the Yorkshire Event Centre from 22 till 30 October.

It operates in three hour sessions - from 10am till 1pm and 2pm till 5pm and tickets are £12.99 if booked online or £14.99 on the door.

To book tickets, visit https://indoorfunfair.org/

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Soak up the magic of Halloween this autumn half term with thousands of pumpkins ready to be picked at Stockeld Park.

Taking place from 22 till 30 October, it is the perfect family day out and every child with a paid-for ticket, will get to choose their pumpkin for free.

There is also plenty of activities going on including the chance to explore their Enchanted Forest, taking part in their Magical Maze and much more.

Tickets start from £16 and can be purchased at https://stockeldpark.co.uk/events/pumpkin-picking/

Mama Doreens Emporium Halloween Afternoon Tea

Mama Dooreens Emporium in Harrogate are hosting a spookalicious Halloween Afternoon Tea from 21 till 31 October.

It is a very popular treat over the October break, so it is advised that yoy pre-book to save disappointment.

It costs £29.95 per adult, £19.95 per Senior Citizen and £15 per child, with plenty of savoury and sweet delights on offer.

For more information and to book, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/halloween-afternoon-tea/

Halloween Hocus Pocus at Mother Shipton’s

Broomsticks and wands at the ready as you are in for a treat when you visit Mother Shipton's this half term.

Venture deep into the spooky forest as you step into the Haunted Halloween Village and also visit the Wicked Wishing Well.

Running from 22 till 31 October, booking is essential by visiting https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/events/halloween/

Frightfully Fun Halloween at Stump Cross Caverns

There is plenty going on at Stump Cross Caverns this half-term.

A Spooky Cave Tour with Cavewoman at 11am everyday from 21 till 30 October.

Their fossil and gem digs are hugely popular and for Halloween, there is a frightfully fun packed schedule for everyone to enjoy.

There is also a Fancy Dress Halloween Party from 5pm till 6pm everyday throughout half-term.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.stumpcrosscaverns.co.uk/

Ripon BID Pumpkin Hunt

Pumpkins are popping up all over Ripon and you are invited to find them and be in the chance of winning one of three cash prizes.

There are also a number of free magic shows at Curzon Cinema, with prizes for the most spellbinding outfit.

You can pick up a pumpkin hunt trail leaflet from the Library, Cathedral, Tourist Information Centre of by downloading from the Ripon BID website.

For more information and to download a trail leaflet, visit https://visitripon.co.uk/featured-news/ripon-bid-pumpkin-hunt/

Mercer Gallery: Family Art Workshops

Get creative over half-term at one of the family art workshops at the Mercer Art Gallery in Harrogate.

Explore techniques including decoupage, collage and illustration where children will create their own artwork to take home with them.

The workshop is suitable for children of all ages and costs just £3 per child.

For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-mercer-open-family-art-workshops-tickets-422848891417

Deadliest Plants and Bugs at RHS Harlow Carr

Head to RHS Garden Harlow Carr this half term and discover the clever creepy-crawlies and super-smart plants that fight back.

With lots of fun hands-on activities for all the family to enjoy, find out how plants and insects from cacti to centipedes use fangs, stings, spines and slime to defend themselves and their habitats.

For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr

Half Term Halloween Activities at Harrogate Library

There are plenty of spooktacular activities to get involved in over half term at Harrogate Library, including a Family Treasure Hunt, Brick or Treat Lego Workshop, Spooky Junk Modelling and much more.

Activities cost from just as little as £2, with most of them free of charge.

For more information, pop into Harrogate Library, email [email protected] or call 01609 536658.