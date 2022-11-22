Wetherby's stunning Stockeld Park lights up with dazzling projections for Christmas

Costing over £100,000, magical mystical and ethereal figures appear as if by magic, floating over the lake water, as dazzling lights dance to the music, and incredible projections light up the sky. Peter & Susie Grant, owners of Stockeld Park, said that it was the Park’s most spectacular light show yet, of which all involved should be justly proud.

“Anybody can come to enjoy the illuminations, young or old, with or without children, and they are perfect for romantic evenings in our quieter times which tend to be Mon-Thurs in November and early December”, said Peter.

Other features new to Stockeld Park’s Enchanted Forest for this year are some fantastical illuminated installations comprising giant butterflies, jackalopes, phoenixes and griffins.

The spectacular light show has been added to the Stockeld Park Christmas experience this year.

It is all go as the Wetherby-based Stockeld Park gets ready to present its Christmas Adventure for the 16th consecutive year, opening from the 19th November 2022 and running through to 3rd January 2023.

As well as the renowned Christmas Illuminations within the Enchanted Forest, the Christmas Adventure comprises Santa’s Grotto, real ice-skating on a 630Sq Mt covered ice rink, a Christmas in Oz pantomime, and an

illuminated maze with over a mile of paths, and much more besides.

The new lighting projection display follows a program of major investment in the park which saw the opening this summer of Stockeld’s newest creation, the 3.5-million-pound Playhive, a 20,000 square foot one of a kind indoor Play centre, with four unique interactive play zones, for both adults and children to enjoy! The only one of its kind!

Said Peter Grant: “The Playhive has been very well received, I think as much as anything because it introduces a novel concept of a play space where adults and children can play together, and it gives us the ability to be an all-weather venue.”