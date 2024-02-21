Wetherby walks for Palestine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Nelson, as part of Wetherby Baptist Church, is Walking The Wall with thousands of participants in the UK and abroad, in solidarity with Palestinians.

Local resident David Nelson, from Church Fenton near Tadcaster, is taking part in the event organized by Amos Trust on the weekend of 1st - 3rd March as an act of solidarity, as a call for Palestinian rights, and to demand an end to the war on Gaza. Participants in the event can run, walk or ride 5k wherever they are in the world over the same weekend.

Wetherby Baptist Church have embraced the project and are organizing this in the town, and everyone is welcome to join in, with member of other churches and the wider community. It is in response to the feeling of helplessness so many have about the situation in Palestine and especially Gaza at this time. The walk will start from the church, based at Deighton Gates School on Deighton Road, on Sunday 3 March starting at 12:30pm.

The Wetherby group's banner

Human rights organisation Amos Trust started Run The Wall in 2021 with their Palestinian friends at Right To Movement when Covid-19 caused the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem to be cancelled. Run The Wall has now become an annual event worldwide.

Each year, Amos Trust invites people from around the world to run for Palestine on the same weekend as 10,000 people participate in the Palestine Marathon. However, this year, the Gaza War and crackdown in the West Bank mean that they can not take a team to Bethlehem, so running (walking and riding) in solidarity wherever they are is even more important.

Furthermore, many of the thousands participating will help raise £60,000 for Amos Trust’s work in Palestine. £30,000 to rebuild a Palestinian home in the West Bank that was destroyed by the Israeli Authorities and £30,000 for emergency relief in Gaza.