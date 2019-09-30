Wetherby set to welcome stars

Tickets are on sale for the 42nd Wetherby Festival which will see stars perform in the town from October 11-20.

The action starts on October 11 with a Literary Luncheon with former MP and author Alan Johnson and author Milly Johnson at the Bridge Hotel, Walshford.

Other events include a comedy evening with Tom Wrigglesworth and Sean McLoughlin at Wetherby Town Hall on Thursday October 17 and Badapple Theatre Company bring The Frozen Roman to the Methodist Church on Friday October 18.

“Over the years there have been some famous names from the world of arts alongside local talent,” said spokesman Len Horridge.

“They have included Stéphane Grappelli, Humphrey Littleton, Honor Blackman, Roger McGough, Julian Lloyd Webber and comics fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe such as Tom Wrigglesworth and Dr Phil Hammond.”

He urged people to book tickets in advance at the Town Hall or online: “Many events are booked-up well in advance and we’d hate you to miss out,” he added.

Wetherby Arts Festival started in 1977 when the vicar of the time, Rev Jonathan Bailey, got together 40 organisations who came up with the festival of arts idea.

“Forty years later, people still think it a splendid idea to bring the community together and attract people to our town,” added Len.