Wetherby food and drink festival set to welcome top chefs

Organisers are currently putting the final touches to a packed programme of entertainment, set to take place on August 6 and 7.

The Live Cookery Theatre line up currently features a selection of professional chefs from international culinary backgrounds, including Malaysian author and Head Chef of Kuala Lumpar Restaurant, Norman Musa.

Festival director Michael said: “Having lived ten minutes down the road from Wetherby for 26 years, we’re thrilled to be launching this event in such a beautiful location on fields we used to play football!”

Also featured on the line up is Al Roberto of Simmer Kitchen, specialising in Italian Street Food, and Loc Bui, owner of Loc’s Taste of Vietnam, hosting cooking classes and advice on Vietnamese cuisine.

The festival also boasts 20 international street food traders, serving freshly made Italian, Lebanese, Greek, Middle-Eastern, Indian and Canadian specialities, alongside others.

An Artisan Street Market will set tastebuds tingling with more than 60 producers selling everything from cakes, cookies, candy floss, brownies, sweets and ice cream to cheese, olives, pies, spirits, spices and preserves.

Tasty tipples will be served up at a range of Independent Bars including ciders, gins and cocktails, with local brewery North Brew Co providing a selection of beers and ales. Barista coffee and speciality teas will also be available.

The festival aims to be a platform for break-through music acts, featuring a live music stage with local musicians, solo acts and bands to perform original songs and popular covers.

A live entertainment area is set to dazzle families of all ages with awe-inspiring magic shows, with stilt walkers and mad-cap entertainers, such as chefs on stilts riding bikes round the festival throughout the weekend.

Children’s activities also include inflatables, arts and crafts activities, character meet and greats, fun fair rides, and a mobile farm where they can learn about keeping pets.