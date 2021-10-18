Wetherby Choral Society returns

Wetherby Choral Society.

The renowned group will perform Rutter’s Feel the Spirit and Haydn’s Nelson Mass at St James’ Parish Church, Wetherby, on November 20 at 7.30pm.

A Society spokesman said: “Feel the Spirit is a cycle of seven strong, stirring spirituals in vivid arrangements by the ever-popular John Rutter.

“Haydn’s Nelson Mass is one of the six commissioned by the Esterhazy family in the late eighteenth century and is regarded by Haydn’s biographer, Robbins Landon, as his ‘greatest single composition’.

“We are really excited at the prospect of singing together again and look forward to welcoming people to this concert.”

The Musical Director will be John Dunford and soloists Sarah Power (Soprano), Karina Lucas (Alto), Stephen Newlove (Tenor) and Phil Wilcox (Bass). The orchestra is the Wetherby Pro Musica.