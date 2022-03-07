Wetherby Choral Society Jubilee show

Director John Dunford.

The long standing group will, under the direction of John Dunford, perform Handel’s Coronation Anthems and Mozart’s Coronation Mass in a special concert on Saturday March 26, at 7.30pm at St James’ Church, but it follows a difficult time.

“The choral society had a difficult time during lockdown and could only rehearse on Zoom where they couldn’t hear what other members were singing,” said spokesman Jean Basson.

Face to face rehearsals resumed in September last year and the choir put on two very successful concerts in the run up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director John Dunford added: “The choir has come through the most difficult time in the Society’s 45 year history with flying colours and is now singing better than ever.”

“The choir is looking forward to a bumper audience on 26 March for these two splendid pieces of music.”

Handel composed four coronation anthems and the choir will be performing them all.

One - Zadok the Priest - was so successful that it has been performed at every coronation since.

Mozart’s Coronation Mass was written 50 years later and it was only in the nineteenth century that it became known by this title, after it became a favourite of the Imperial Court in Vienna for its coronations.

Wetherby Choral Society was formed in 1974 and is one of the most successful in Yorkshire.

Over 100 members rehearse regularly on Monday evenings at St James’ Church in Wetherby.

For the March 26 performance, the Choral Society will be accompanied by the orchestra of Wetherby Pro Musica and the soloists are Andrea Ryder (Soprano) Charlotte Tetley (Alto) Austin Gunn (Tenor) Alastair Donaghue (Bass).