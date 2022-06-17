Wetherby Choral Society bring season to a close

Fwd: Wetherby Choral Society's Easter Concert

Under the direction of John Dunford, the group will be accompanied by the orchestra of Wetherby Pro Musica on Saturday June 25, 7.30pm, at St James’ Church in Wetherby.

The soloists for the performance are soprano Andrea Ryder and tenor Mark Cunningham.

Since returning to live rehearsals, the choral society has performed three highly successful concerts under the baton of its John Dunford.

“The review of the March concert in honour of the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee said that the choir sang to a capacity audience, with ‘great confidence, powerful and rhythmic, energetic and joyful’ and ‘deserving of the long applause at the end’,” said society spokesman Jean Basson.

“The concert on June 25 should not be missed.”

Puccini is famous for his lush operas – including La Boheme and Madam Butterfly.

Jean added: “His Messa di Gloria was written when he was only 20, and this is reflected in the energy and freshness of the work.

“It was first performed in 1880 but Puccini never published the full manuscript.

“He did use some of the work in his operas later and this is evident in the style of this early piece. It was not performed in full again under 1952.”

John Rutter’s Magnificat was completed in 1990 and he said that he took inspiration from the great masterpiece of the same name by JS Bach.

Jean added: “Rutter’s music is always popular for its tunefulness and wonderful orchestration and beloved by singers and audiences alike.”

Wetherby Choral Society was formed in 1974 and is regarded as one of the most successful in Yorkshire.

Over 100 members rehearse regularly on Monday evenings at St James’ Church in Wetherby.

Every year the Society puts on a programme of concerts which cover a wide variety of music from the 17th to the 21st century.

Concerts normally take place in November, December, March and June.

“The choir regularly attracts young and upcoming soloists of a very high standard, and its orchestra, Wetherby Pro Musica is full of accomplished players,” added Jean.

“Wetherby is fortunate to have a choral society of this standard.”