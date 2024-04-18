Wetherby charity trio under starters orders for mascot gold cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) mascot Ollie Beak and two of his pals will take on dozens of other mascots of all shapes and sizes, at the annual Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup.

The event, which takes place at the end of the month at Wetherby Racecourse, is expected to raise thousands of pounds for good causes – with the money raised by WiSE going in the pot for its 20 for 20 accumulator challenge.

Activities Coordinator Debbie, who’s part of the trio and running as Stuart the Minion, said: “It’s the world’s biggest mascot race and it’s happening right here in Wetherby- so it made perfect sense to enter our very own Ollie in an attempt to bring the trophy back to his home town!

WiSE Mascot Ollie Beak and pals will take part in the Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup

“Ollie will take part with mascots donned by WiSE gardener Andy Hunter (Ollie) and volunteer Lindsey Harrison (Sparkle the Unicorn) from our accumulator challenge team. If anyone would like to sponsor us, we would be very grateful - it’s harder than it looks running in those huge mascot heads – so please dig deep!”

To sponsor Ollie and friends for the race on 28th April, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/wisemascotrace. The team’s entrance fees go towards Sue Ryder.