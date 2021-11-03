Wetherby Bonfire ticket sales sky high

Co-organiser of the event, to be held at The Ings, Claire Stubbs said that although 1,500 tickets have been pre-sold, there are still some available.

“The response has been absolutely amazing as we normally pre sell about 350 tickets in advance,” said Claire who is welcoming the return of the event, after the relaxation of Covid rules.

“We are really looking forward to the best bonfire event ever in Wetherby for our local community.”

The event was given the go ahead by Leeds Council.

Leeds City Council last month announced that it would not be staging its public fireworks displays because of Covid restrictions.

But the authority risk assessed the event and gave its permission.

Claire explained: “Wetherby Town Council approached Simon Donkin and myself earlier this year to ask if we would help them organise this year’s Community Bonfire on the Ings.

“We were delighted to oblige as both felt it was important to bring our community back together again.”

“We would also like to thank our main sponsor Wetherby Business Association and to all our other sponsors and supporters.”

Music will be performed by Denverellis and food will be on sale from a variety of traders on the night.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 which admit one adult and two children under 16.