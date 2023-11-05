‘We believe in working together’ – Ripon Christmas Passport to reward loyalty and boost high street trade

Totally Locally Ripon has proudly announced the launch of a loyalty scheme designed to reward the city’s residents and boost the local economy in the run-up to Christmas.

Ripon BID, Totally Locally and the city’s independent traders are never one to miss out on an opportunity to boost the economy, and have come together again to take full advantage of the festive season.

As shoppers gather their lists and wonder what to buy their loved ones, Ripon has been busy creating a number of festive events to encourage visitors and residents to buy locally.

With independent and commercial traders thriving more than ever, the latest Christmas Passport scheme aims to reward shoppers in exchange for their loyalty.

On the back of a successful year for events and collaboration, this aims to further foster a sense of community and encourage support for local businesses.

By taking part, residents and visitors alike can enjoy spending money locally with participating independent businesses, all with the chance of winning vouchers.

Businesses have got together and agreed if shoppers spend just £10 they will receive a stamp from any one showing the Ripon Passport poster.

Once shoppers have collected five stamps, then return completed passports to the Ripon BID office (by December 13) to be in with a chance of winning either £50 or one of two £10 vouchers to spend locally.

The passport scheme is built around the principle that money spent locally has a big impact on Ripon, making it a nicer place to live, work and visit.

Businesses in Ripon believe in working together and supporting each other.

The new scheme aims to work with residents to support them in buying fewer online products and giving back to the community by boosting independent traders.

This is a joint effort from them all to provide an incentive to shoppers to come to Ripon's market square and become a part of the positive changes happening around the city.

Passports can be collected ready for stamping from November 18.

Look out for the Ripon Passport sign in shop windows.