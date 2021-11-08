Washburn Centre Christmas Market
Washburn Heritage Centre will be once again holding its fabulous Christmas Market on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Washburn Heritage Centre will be once again holding its fabulous Christmas Market on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November.
The festivities, from 11am-4pm, will take place in Fewston Church and the Heritage Centre Tea Room, where a special Christmas menu will be on offer.
Stalls will include home-made baked goods, preserves, bottles and decorations. Everything in the market will be home-made by members.
“Come along and join us for mulled wine, mince pies and carol singing from Otley Singers and our very own Fewston Musick,” said a spokesman for the award-winning volunteer group.