Washburn Centre Christmas Market

Washburn Heritage Centre will be once again holding its fabulous Christmas Market on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November.

The festivities, from 11am-4pm, will take place in Fewston Church and the Heritage Centre Tea Room, where a special Christmas menu will be on offer.

Stalls will include home-made baked goods, preserves, bottles and decorations. Everything in the market will be home-made by members.