Walking Festival returns to Boroughbridge

Two new walks on the programme, from April 15-18, are from Whixley Church to Allerton Mauleverer and a tour of Boroughbridge Battlefield.

A spokesman for the Festival, held in conjunction with the national organisation Walkers are Welcome, said: “The festival is aimed tourists and the local community alike and includes a family walk at the Staveley Nature Reserve.

“It’s a good chance for the community to catch up again after the last two years of Covid brought everyone to a halt.“

The first walk will include looking at Whixley Church.

“There has been a church on this site since the 1100s and latterly served Lord Mowbray of Allerton Park until it came under the The Redundant Churches Conservation Trust,” said Linda Dooks, of Boroughbridge History Society.

“A tour of the Boroughbridge Battlefield has been added presented by Louise Whittaker from the Battlefields Trust in celebration of 700 years since the Duke of Lancaster and the northern rebels were defeated by King Edward 11’s forces aided by the Earl of Carlisle Andrew Harclay.”

For full details of all the walks planned ,including a 15 mile round river walk and a short Town tour presented by members of the Boroughbridge History Society