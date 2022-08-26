Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Dog Day - Rosco the dog enjoying the outdoor glories of Nidderdale AONB.

Together with the famous Stray and historical Valley Gardens of Harrogate; picturesque Nidderdale, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; the wonderful parks, gardens and outdoor spaces of Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Masham and Ripon; there are beautiful formal gardens within the Harrogate district that also welcome dogs who are visiting with their owners.

So four legged visitors can share the joy of visiting the Harrogate district to see how our gardens grow.

1 Rocky the Yorkshire Aussie, a rising Instagram star who likes to get out and about across God’s Own Country, visited Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon.

International Dog Day - Lucky the dog enjoying the beauty of the Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

Here, dogs and their owners can soak up some spectacular views whilst discovering the incredible outdoor spaces and historical architecture of a World Heritage Site that incorporates the UK’s largest monastic ruin and a 19th century water garden.

Follow @visitharrogate on Instagram to see Rocky’s story highlights.

2 The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park at Grewelthorpe, between Ripon and Masham, also welcomes dogs.

This unique landscape features more than 85 contemporary sculptures set within 45 acres of breath-taking gardens inspired by the Himalayas.

With beautiful woodland to trot through, stunning ornamental lakes to admire and an impressive collection of colourful plants and flowers to stimulate sensitive noses, it’s a wonderful place for walkies.

3 At beautiful Beningbrough Hall, a stately home situated between Boroughbridge and York, dogs are welcome to explore many garden areas including the the ha-ha walk, pergola, south lawn, east and west formal gardens, double and south borders and the American garden.

They can also enjoy a stroll along the parkland paths, a nosey inside the shop (with owner) and a visit to the brewhouse (where good doggies might even be treated to an ice cream).

The Harrogate district also offers plenty of dog-friendly accommodation options, places to eat where dogs can join diners and other exciting attractions where dogs are welcome as well.