Virtual Markenfield Hall lecture

Markenfield Hall.

Weir, who has written 30 titles and sold over 3 million books worldwide, will be talking about her latest work The Queens of the Crusades, the second in her ground-breaking non-fiction series exploring the queens of medieval England.

A spokesman for Markenfield Hall said: “Between 1154 and 1291, the Plantagenet queens of England played a role in some of the most dramatic events in our history.

“Join us, via Zoom, on Friday 16 July at 2pm when Alison Weir will guide us through the years of chivalry, dynastic ambition, conflict that defines this period of medieval history.”

Markenfield Hall is a medieval moated house, and has remained largely untouched.

It is open to the publich for short periods of time.