Updated What’s On Guide to shows, gigs and events in Harrogate district this week and up to Christmas

Going out this weekend to see a show or a concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this weekend and into the Christmas season.

Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.

Friday, December 15, 8pm:

Live music with Jacarandas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

December 16 - Swing Into Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 15, 10pm:

Live music with Black Bear Bones at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, December 15, 7.30pm:

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

December 16: MFOR at the Bilton Cub, Harrogate.

Friday, December 15-Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Gravest Fears: Two Ghost Stories by M R James at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 16, 3pm:

Acoustic covers from Matt Edigington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 16, 8.30pm:

Live pop and rock covers from MFOR at the Bilton Cub, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 16, 10pm:

Live music with Blind Pig Gang at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:

Down for the Count Orchestra presents Swing Into Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 17, 6pm:

Live music from the Bondurants at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 17, 7pm:

Candlelit Service at The Church of Christ the Consoler on the Newby Hall Estate with carols and readings plus Christmas singing by the Knot Another Choir.

Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 23, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:

Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.

Friday, January 5, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 2pm/7pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Monday, January 15, 2024, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social.

Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 7pm:

Panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Until January 28.

Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, January 20, 2024, 8pm: