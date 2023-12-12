Updated What’s On Guide to shows, gigs and events in Harrogate district this week and up to Christmas
Sun, Sea & Season's Greetings exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate featuring Iain Robertson, Yukako Sakakura, and Selina Thorp.
Friday, December 15, 8pm:
Live music with Jacarandas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, December 15, 10pm:
Live music with Black Bear Bones at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, December 15, 7.30pm:
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, December 15-Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:
Gravest Fears: Two Ghost Stories by M R James at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 16, 3pm:
Acoustic covers from Matt Edigington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 16, 8.30pm:
Live pop and rock covers from MFOR at the Bilton Cub, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 16, 10pm:
Live music with Blind Pig Gang at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm:
Down for the Count Orchestra presents Swing Into Christmas at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 17, 6pm:
Live music from the Bondurants at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 17, 7pm:
Candlelit Service at The Church of Christ the Consoler on the Newby Hall Estate with carols and readings plus Christmas singing by the Knot Another Choir.
Thursday, December 21, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents Scott Bennett (Live at the Apollo), Rachel Fairburn, Danny Posthill and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 23, 6pm:
Fanfare for Christmas, Brighouse and Rastrick with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm:
Harrogate Soul Lounge New Year’s Eve Vinyl Special at St Robert’s Catholic Club, Harrogate.
Friday, January 5, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Steve Royle, Steve Day, Anthony J Brown and MC Alex Boardman at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 2pm/7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works at the Odeon.
Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Monday, January 15, 2024, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social.
Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.
Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 7pm:
Panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Until January 28.
Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, January 20, 2024, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.