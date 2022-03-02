Under fives fun at Sherburn Library
Youngsters are being invited to join in the play fun at Sherburn Library this week.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:15 pm
The informal Talk, Read and Play coffee morning, on Friday March 4, 10am-noon, will see the libary put toys out for tots as part of the under fives week.
“The session is an opportunity for parents and carers to meet and talk over a cuppa (£1),” said a spokesman for the Finkle Hill-based facility.
“Of course, there are plenty of beautiful, age-appreciate books to share, too.
“Pop in for as long or as little as you wish. No need to book.”