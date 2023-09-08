UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show is launched in Harrogate with a host of TV celebrities

Watch more videos on Shots!

Running at the Great Yorkshire Showground from September 8-10, The Great Holiday Home Show is being held in Harrogate for the first time in its 40-year history.

Tickets are available online and on the gate each day for an event which boasts 227 holiday homes and 140 motorhomes and caravans on display across 33 acres of land.

What is the largest outdoor holiday home show in the country, also offers the chance to see all the latest models exclusively unveiled to the public for the first time.

Celebrity backing - The Great Holiday Home Show opens in Harrogate with Andy Torbet, Karen Wright, Peter Wright, Roaming Radfords, Christine Talbot, Steph Moon and Show Chairman Richard Jones. (Picture contributed)

From live music to child-friendly performances and demonstrations, The Great Holiday Home Show also features a family-friendly line-up of entertainment.

Highlights include celebrity chat shows hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot with Matt Baker MBE on the Sunday, as well as a cookery theatre fronted by Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright and renowned chef Steph Moon.

Other special guests include YouTube motorhome family the Roaming Radfords who appears on all three days.

Adventurer Andy Torbet and Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet feature on the Friday and Saturday.

Live music comes courtesy of Mr. Wilson’s Second Liners, whose upbeat tracks are guaranteed to get audiences dancing; Flat Cap Brass and their bold brass and drum repertoire, and The Washboard Resonators, an ensemble who sound like a ragtime street band meeting a Hollywood musical on a theatre stage in the 1930s.

In addition, Hall 2 at the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend turns into the Leisure World Shopping Village with trade stands from some of the industry’s biggest brands such as Isabella, Sunncamp, Bradcot, Groves and Crespo.

The shopping village is the perfect place to purchase a new accessory or upgrade to the latest industry technology.

Tickets, which are available on the day, are still on sale, with children under-16 going free with an accompanying paying adult.