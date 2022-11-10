Flashback to the Knitting & Stitching Show at Harrogate Convention Centre in 2018.

The Knitting & Stitching Show has been coming to Harrogate for 30 years, bringing the craft community together to celebrate a shared passion for textiles.

This year it will run at Harrogate Convention Centre from November 17-20.

Highlights include 220 workshops and demonstrations, spectacular exhibitions by acclaimed textile artists, including Harrogate firm Betty’s and Yorkshire artists, Hannah Lamb and Ealish Wilson from the 62 Group of Textile Artists, as well as hundreds of craft retailers under one roof.

Special features this year will include:

A stitched tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II - with contributions from knitters and stitchers from across the UK.

The Hawes Yarnbombers’ Knitted Shrek - a collection of knit and crochet characters from the popular movie, created to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Swaledale Mountain Rescue.

The Cone Exchange - Harrogate’s unique community scrap store and the flagship community project of Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate.

Every year, the Cone Exchange works with 200 Yorkshire schools, community groups, social enterprises and charities to transform trash and waste materials from local businesses into arts and crafts treasure, encouraging young people to become environmentally aware while providing a valuable resource for local crafters.

Established in 1987, The Knitting & Stitching Show was launched by an avid stitcher called Karen Elder with early shows taking place in Kensington in London.