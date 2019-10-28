UK's biggest comic art festival is coming to Harrogate

Harrogate is about to become the best place in the entire UK for fans of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Hell Boy and more.

Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, will kick off its 2019 edition one week from now and, for the first time, and in a major coup for the town and its conference trade, it will include Harrogate.

The award-winning festival is a week-long celebration of all things comic art which will take place across Yorkshire including Leeds and Bradford and will run from from November 4 to November 10.

The exciting festival will culminate with a huge comic con on the 9th and 10th when it will move to Harrogate Convention Centre for the very first time.

'Pay by credit card' scheme to tackle Harrogate street begging problem



Alongside the huge programme of events including superhero biscuit decorating with Bake Off’s Kim-Joy, The Walking Dead immersive experience, VICE press presents: Shaun of the Dead and much more, Thought Bubble will be hosting guests and representatives from the biggest names and brands in comics, animation, gaming, cartoons and films.

Representatives and artists from the likes of Marvel, DC, Black Horse, Image, The Walking Dead, Rick & Morty, Judge Dredd, Hilda, Star Wars, Hellboy and many more, as well as creators from TV/streaming giants like Nickelodeon and Netflix will all be heading to Harrogate a week on Saturday.

Some of Thought Bubble’s 2019 guests will include Invader Zim creator Jhonen Vasquez, Eisner award winner Brian Azzarello (Joker, Wonder Woman, Hellblazer) and California based illustrator Gemma Correll (New York Times, The Observer).

Thought Bubble founder Lisa Wood said: "The closer we get to the convention the more exciting being in Harrogate is becoming.

"We've got more exhibitors than ever and the best guest line up yet.

"Seeing our fans, new and old, embrace our new home is really special and makes us work even harder to bring something extra special for 2019."

As well as the massive calendar of events, Thought Bubble have also announced their ‘Kids’ Zone’ that will feature badge making, paper mask making, story writing workshops, animation workshops, Duplo free-play and much more for kids and families to enjoy!

The doors will be open at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday, November 10 from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets for Thought Bubble 2019 are on sale now at www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

Who will win Harrogate seat if General Election takes place soon