TV stars Julia Bradbury and Julian Norton to appear at Countryside Live in Harrogate

Organisers of this year’s Countryside Live in Harrogate are delighted to announce that Julia Bradbury will front the two-day event for the first time.

Best known for presenting Countryfile on the BBC and Britain’s Best Walks and Australia with Julia Bradbury on ITV, Julia is renowned for being genuinely passionate about the countryside and outdoor pursuits.

Julia has co-founded with her sister Gina, a free online resource dedicated to the outdoors called The Outdoor Guide (TOG), which will also have a presence at the show.

Fans can meet Julia at Countryside Live on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20.

Julia said: “I cannot wait for a weekend of fun and games fronting Countryside Live 2019.

“Come along for live talks about the great outdoors, all your favourite alfresco activities and arena shows, local food and drink, and to meet the charities and businesses taking part in what’s set to be a fantastic few days celebrating our countryside.”

Show Director Charles Mills said: “Julia’s passion for the outdoors really fits with our two-day celebration of the countryside.”

TV favourites Peter Wright and Julian Norton will be special guests this year.

Julian and Peter who star in Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, will appear on the Main Stage as well as signing and selling their new books in the Tipsy Heifer Pub.

Now in its 17th year, Countryside Live usually attracts around 12,000 visitors across two days.

As well as family activities, there are 2,000 animals who converge on the showground over the two days to compete.

Tickets for the event are on sale and parking is free.