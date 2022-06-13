TV news celebrities launch Clifford beer festival

Former Look North presenter Harry Gration and past host of Calendar, Christine Talbot, joined forces to formally launch this year’s Clifford Champion Beer Festival which takes place at the village hall on Saturday, June 25.

Harry and Christine were joined at the launch at Kirkstall Brewery in Leeds by Ben and Victoria Furnell from main sponsor Furnell Residential, the Bardsey-based estate agent and brewery founder Steve Holt whose company is sponsoring the glasses.

Also in attendance were Tim Downes and Andy Poulter who are the duo responsible for selecting all the beers being served at the festival.

This includes a Pale Ale named ‘Kirkstall News Headlines’ from Kirkstall Brewery, in recognition of Harry and Christine.

In total over 30 real ales will be available including Festival and Champion beers, along with cider, wine and a prosecco and gin bar.

There will also be food and live music throughout the day.

Tim said: “It was great to get the two main sponsors together and thank them personally for their generous support.

“We are also grateful to Harry and Christine for finding time in their busy diaries to attend the launch. “We have put together a fantastic assortment of beers to suit all palates and with Covid having prevented the festival taking place for the last two years we are determined to make this year’s event the best ever.”

The event is now in its eleventh year and all proceeds will be shared between Clifford Amateur Football Club and the village hall.