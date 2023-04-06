Travelling back in time this Easter at Ripon with exciting vintage tractor event

The second Brian Chester Road Run will take place this Saturday following the success of the inaugural road run last year which raised more than £700 for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The road run will set off from Tates Garden Centre, Larkhill Nurseries in Ripon at 10.30am to tour local villages including Galphay, Dallowgill Moor and Low Grantley, before returning at 1pm.

The event is organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former NVTEC chairman Brian Chester.

The second Brian Chester Road Run will take place on Saturday, April 8 in Ripon.

Mark Nicholson, chair of West Yorkshire NVTEC, said: “The road run is in memory of Brian who was a great vintage and classic tractor enthusiast and supporter of the NVTEC.

"We have made it an annual event which will continue to raise money for charity as Brian would have wanted.”

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: “We’re delighted to be able to remember him in this way while sharing his love of tractors with the local community.”

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall on June 10-11.

Occupying 120 acres, Tractor Fest attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors and 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s festival will celebrate the centenaries of of John Deere Model D tractors and MG cars.

The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery plus a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink.

Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering.

The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

