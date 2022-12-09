The custom began when singers and bands were excluded from church services, and the musicians took to village pubs to carry on playing their music.

It quickly developed into a robust and full-throated way of delivering tuneful, harmonious songs which have since been lost to the church, but which carry on in the pubs to this day.

It mainly exists in the villages around Sheffield and North Derbyshire, but this weekend a group of singers from Nidderdale are hoping to establish the pub-singing tradition in the Half Moon Inn, at Fellbeck.

Carol singing tradition at dales pub set to cheer on festive spirits

For the past five years Nevin Ward has been leading a carol group in Pateley Bridge to learn the "Sheffield Carol” repertoire and perform at various concerts around the Dale.

In looking to take the music into pubs, Nevin stumbled upon an amazing coincidence.

“The landlady of the Half Moon at Fellbeck, Tracy Sidley, comes from a Sheffield carolling family, and her forebears played a vital role in the survival of these songs,” said Nevin.

“Tracy’s grandparents and great-grandparents transcribed music that would have been otherwise lost, and thus ensured the continuation of the tradition.

"Their involvement was one of the main reasons that this music has survived so well - I couldn’t be happier that we’ll be singing in Tracy’s pub.”

Tracy said: “I remember hearing my grandfather playing these wonderful carols in Oughtibridge when I was a little four-year-old girl - I’m so looking forward to hearing them again!”.

The Fellbeck pub is a warm and welcoming venue with a traditional style including log fires and cosy interior which is well enjoyed by the local residents.

The carol singers will encourage the public to join in where they can, unless they are happier listening and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The carols will be sung from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, December 11, and in best carolling tradition, they will be accompanied by a small band of local musicians.