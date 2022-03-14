Tractor Fest returns to Newby Hall with Queen’s Jubilee theme

After a two-year break because of covid, organisers say the UK’s renowned tractor festival will be bigger than ever, having been extended it to three days in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Organiser the Yorkshire Vintage Association is predicting a bumper turnout over the June weekend.

Chairman Kevin Watson said: “It is so good to be back this year after the enforced break and where better to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee than at Newby Hall which was reserved for the Royal Family in the event of evacuation from London during World War II.

“Tractor Fest is a superb day out for families and our exhibitors get great pleasure from showcasing their tractors, engines and machinery, many of which have interesting histories and stories behind them.”

Tractor Fest takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, near Ripon over the Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend (Friday June 3 to Sunday 5) when the UK will celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch.

The event will showcase thousands of vintage tractors and modern marques, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, lorries and motorcycles from around the UK and Europe.

In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, this year’s festival will feature a display of 70-year-old Jubilee and Coronation vintage tractors, along with a display of 100 pre-1922 vintage tractors and 100 century--old stationary engines.

The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and interest groups including the Marshall Club, Ford and Fordson and Ferguson, as well as working vintage machinery.

The vintage vehicle section will celebrate 100 years of the Auston 7, the ‘big car in miniature’ which dominated the UK motor market when it was first produced in 1922.

In addition, a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring, interactive exhibits and working machinery. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.