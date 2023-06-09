The first Tractor Fest took place 16 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country.

Every year the show introduces more than 1,600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flock to Newby Hall grounds where the event is held. This year will feature an RAF Spitfire flypast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA) organises the show alongside Newby Hall and Gardens and the event features more than 1,000 tractors on display.

The second Brian Chester Road Run passes Dallowgill. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Most Popular

YVA is made up of three member groups of the wider National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club: West Yorkshire, East Yorkshire and Pennine Groups.

A wide range of entertainment, food, crafts, drinks will be available at the event and will include gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bears exhibitions.

When is Tractor Fest 2023?

Entry opened for exhibitors, traders and public campers at 1pm on Thursday, June 8, 2023 and the entry to the show includes entry to Newby Hall’s gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site must be cleared by 10am on Monday, June 12, 2023 and a fully licensed bar has been serving refreshments since Thursday evening.

Evening entertainment will be provided in the beer tent on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, 2023 and the Saturday evening will also see a light up on the engine line opposite the beer tent.

The official event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with the Spitfire aircraft flying over the event on Sunday afternoon.

Each year the show has a special feature alongside the exhibits; previous special features include ‘Made in Yorkshire’, ‘The 1940s’, ‘Single Cylinder Tractors’, ‘Amanco Stationary Engines’ and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will have four special features; the tractor section will include a display celebrating 100 years of the John Deere Model D, as well as Perkins engine powered tractors.

The Stationary engine will also feature Factory portable engines, encompassing engines still on their original trollies, varying in size from the Lister D, to the giant early portable oil engines.

Ticket prices for Tractor Fest 2023

You can purchase a ticket for the event on the Tractor Fest website.

An adult ticket is £18.

A child ticket is £15.

A Family ticket (two adults and two children) is £56.

Under 4s are free.