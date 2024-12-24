Top Harrogate comedy star's show on Sky TV after being filmed in the town

By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 12:32 GMT
Sky TV is broadcasting a show filmed at Harrogate Theatre starring Harrogate's very own popular comedy star Maisie Adam.

The stand-up comedy special has been airing exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in the Christmas run-up.

It's been a been a meteoric rise through the comedy ranks for Maisie since she won the prestigious So You Think You're Funny? award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The TV special was recorded in Harrogate to mark the fifth anniversary of a life in comedy for Maisie, who grew up in Pannal and went to St Aidan's High School.

Maisie Adam: Appraisal, which was recorded at Harrogate Theatre, has been airing exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in the Christmas run-up. (Picture contributed)Maisie Adam: Appraisal, which was recorded at Harrogate Theatre, has been airing exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in the Christmas run-up. (Picture contributed)
Maisie Adam: Appraisal, which was recorded at Harrogate Theatre, has been airing exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in the Christmas run-up. (Picture contributed)

Called Appraisal, the live show has been hailed as the ultimate performance review, where we see just why the talented and likable Harrogate comedian is an award-winning comic – or is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?

The last five years has seen the versatile Maisie appear on a huge number of TV programmes, including the Royal Variety Performance and, most recently, BBC’s literary review show Between the Covers.

Famed for her anecdotal material and witty charm, Maisie is also co-host of the popular Big Kick Energy football podcast with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.

She is also a comedy writer with a CV including Never Mind the Buzzcocks on Sky Max and Rob Beckett's Savage Socials on Channel 4.

Never one to forget her roots, Maisie appeared three times in this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival, including the annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala for charity.

