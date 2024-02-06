News you can trust since 1836
Top chef Shaun Rankin retains his Michelin Star at Harrogate area's renowned luxury hotel

A leading restaurant in the Harrogate district has retained its Michelin Star for the fourth year running.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
The announcement was made last night at The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024 launch ceremony held at Manchester’s Midland Hotel.

In the spotlight was Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s fine-dining restaurant, located located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate.

A champion of sustainable, seasonal and solely British produce, Shaun Rankin said he was over the moon to retain the Michelin star at the five-star hotel.

    Michelin Star success - Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s fine-dining restaurant. (Picture contributed)Michelin Star success - Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s fine-dining restaurant. (Picture contributed)
    Michelin Star success - Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s fine-dining restaurant. (Picture contributed)

    “I’m absolutely delighted to hear that we have retained our Michelin star for a fourth year running,” said Shaun at the awards ceremony.

    "This is a true testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team and it's truly humbling to have our hard work recognised."

    To ensure he runs his restaurant in the most environmentally conscious way possible, Shaun oversees his restaurant’s Kitchen Garden, which produces an abundant array of seasonal vegetables, fruit and herbs.

    All of these play a crucial role in inspiring Shaun’s acclaimed seasonal Taste of Home menu.

    Shaun’s Taste of Home menu is not only seriously sumptuous, but seasonal too, with all dishes showcasing each season’s freshest flavours.

    Alongside the seasonal and constantly evolving menu, Taste of Home is also a love letter to Shaun’s nostalgic childhood growing up in Yorkshire.

    Shaun said: “We look forward to welcoming more guests to the restaurant this year to enjoy our unique Yorkshire fine-dining experience.”

    More information: https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/

