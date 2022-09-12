Top artist Jim Moir aka Vic Reeves to visit Harrogate to launch his new exhibition of paintings
The artist formerly known as Vic Reeves is making a visit to Harrogate next week to unveil his new exhibition.
Jim Moir - aka British comedy great Vic Reeves – is expected to attract much interest at the invitation-only launch night at RedHouse Originals gallery next Wednesday, September 21.
Called Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights, Moir’s show features a collection of new paintings direct from his studio.
Although best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer beginning with hit series Vic Reeves Big Night Out, Moir studied art at Sir John Cass College in Whitechapel and has built up a strong reputation over the years for his Dada-esque touch in a variety of media including paintings, drawings and prints.
His work has been exhibited widely including the Saatchi Gallery in London.
Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights, September 22-October 8, RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
More information at www.redhouseoriginals.com