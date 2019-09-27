Today's UCI cycling events in Harrogate

The cyclists are off in the third last day of the UCI Road World Championships hosted by Harrogate.

After yesterday's excitement when USA sealed their second rainbow jersey and added another two medals to their overall tally at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships as Quinn Simmons won the Junior Men’s Road Race ahead of Italy’s Alessio Martinelli and his compatriot Magnus Sheffield.

Zwifts Swift Installation! Zwift brand experience manager Jacob Fraser, right, with Audio Vogues Andy Wyatt

The conditions deteriorated on the 106.6km trek to Harrogate, but that didn’t stop the Dales looking spectacular as the peloton wound their way through Buckden, Burnsall and Blubberhouses.

Giant land art dotted the route and images of Bolton Castle, Kilnsey Crag and Bolton Abbey were among the landmarks being beamed to millions of people across the globe.

Today's UCI racing

08:30-11:40 - Women's junior road race

14:00-19:30 - Under-23s men's road race

Harrogate embraces UCIs

In further evidence that Harrogate businesses have tried to capitalise on this week#s cycling. despite the turnout, a Harrogate company has proved the “wheel deal” for an American firm requiring a super-fast hi-tech fit out of their UCI World Cycling Championships pop-up pub.

Zwift – which is an online multiplayer training tool and game which allows cyclists to virtually ride on a series of courses - called in the team from AudioVogue to install audio visual equipment within its temporary King’s Road hostelry, the Zwift Draft House.

AudioVogue was launched in the summer of 2009 by Andy Wyatt and Peter Hudspeth, and over the last decade it has completed hundreds of installations in homes and businesses in the UK and Europe.

From a standing start, The AudioVogue team took just two days to complete the work, split over the bar’s two levels. In total, they installed seven 82in screens and 12 speakers. Additionally, they set up the data command network allowing Zwift to broadcast live on a daily basis to its website.

To celebrate the nine-day cycling spectacular, Zwift has developed five routes based around the Harrogate finishing circuit, which visitors to the Zwift Draft House can try for themselves.

Zwift brand experience manager Jacob Fraser said: “AudioVogue came to us from a recommendation, and they have done a great job with all the technology, which is working flawlessly.”

Audio Vogue co-director Andy Wyatt said: “This has been a fantastic project for us. We had a very short window of opportunity to fit out both floors, and the team did a brilliant job completing it to swiftly.

Meanwhile, M&S Harrogate is celebrating the town’s position as the central location for the UCI World Championships, the World Cup of cycling, with a week of profiling set for local M&S suppliers.

From delicious pastry hand crimped in Malton, to gin distilled in the town itself, here’s everything cyclists and spectators should keep an eye out for in store this week.

Mark Robson, Store Manager at M&S Harrogate said “The buzz around the UCI World Championships has been phenomenal and with so many great suppliers on our doorstep, we’re thrilled to be championing them over the race period.

"As well as meeting our friendly in-store staff to learn about our local producers, we’re encouraging families to keep an eye out for a Very Important Pig who will be greeting customers in the Foodhall on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm.

You might also spot our VIP cheering on the cyclists in the crowd!”

“Whilst we have completed numerous commercial projects in pubs and clubs across the North of England, an audio visual installation in a ‘pop up’ ale house is a first for us.”